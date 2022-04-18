Today's e-Edition
- New owner of former Moose Lodge in Michigan City has big plans for new entertainment center
- Error in calculating homestead exemption means some La Porte County tax bills 'incorrect'
- Indiana taxpayers to get $125 automatic refunds by direct deposit or mail
- Plea deal entered in case of alleged driver in 2020 Michigan City murder
- Michigan City considers establishing quiet zone along South Shore track
- Michigan City's Tonn and Blank Construction getting bigger and better after 100 years
- Subcontractors on La Porte development face felony charges for 'unacceptable' business practices
- Late-season winter storm will bring high winds, rain and falling temperatures to NW Indiana
- Young La Porte equestrians learn poise, confidence, teamwork while hoping for national title
- Police: Suspects captured quickly after burglarizing Michigan CIty vape shop
Littleeddie said:You need to pay for public safety times have changed people are not applying or going elsewhere for better pay, if you can go one county over …
Kathy Callan said:Mr. SraboszWhat is your suggestion to the property tax payers? Wait until you determine what to do? Is there a time frame? I don't want a late…
Don Briggs said:
Stabosz has caused a lot of trouble in LPC government.
andreawill said:I applaud Mark Yagelski. It seems whenever the city needs money, their first reaction is to dig further into the pockets of the citizens. When…
dsauthority said:
Very good article Tim with a lot of good points. Let's hope City and County Councils slow their roll and heed some of this advice.
