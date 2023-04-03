top story
Visitors go hop-hop-hopping down the bunny trail at Friendship Botanic Gardens
- New Michigan City youth center to offer aviation and financial courses, boxing and much more
- Teenager sentenced to 64 years in prison for murder and molestation of New Carlisle girl
- 'Great firefighter' retires after 34 years with Michigan City Fire Department
- Man wanted in La Porte and Berrien counties arrested after photo posted on social media
- Michigan City man arrested on child pornography charges
- Dunes Summer Theatre announces 2023 season
- La Porte to vacate part of State Street to make way for entertainment/office space venue
- South Shore's Double Track project past halfway point, Michigan City train service resumes in June or July
- Michigan City mayoral candidates discuss their plans at League of Women Voters Forum
- Michigan City man crashes vehicle into building after being shot
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
