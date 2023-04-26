WESTVILLE — The Westville Area Chamber of Commerce Conducted its 64th Annual Dinner last week and took the opportunity to honor some community leaders.

Jen and Vicki Kerr, owners of Blue Moon Vintage Market and founders of Elsa’s Acres (a farm animal rescue sanctuary), were the guest speakers at the event, conducted April 21 at Blue Moon Vintage.

