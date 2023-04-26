Reins of Life was presented the Community Leader Award for organizations by the Westville Area Chamber of Commerce at its Annual Dinner on April 21. From left are Randy Harris; Daniele Charriere, representing Reins; Chamber President Olga Pothorski; and Sara Crizer of 1st Source Bank, the Community Leader Awards sponsor.
Photos provided / Westville Area Chamber of Commerce
Mark Parkman was presented the individual Community Leader Award by Pothorski for his years of service to the Westville community.
