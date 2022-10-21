top story
YMCA offers early taste of Halloween with Trunk or Treat, Dance Party for Michigan City kids
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Still here in spirit: New La Porte girls basketball coach Shark strengthened by the memory of his father
- Mayor ousts Campbell as Michigan City Police Chief, citing officer turnover and gun violence
- Michigan City Council members frustrated with mayor over replacement of police chief
- Shoplifters caught, arrested after high-speed chase on I-94
- La Porte County League Of Women Voters seeks meeting with auditor after 'protest'
- No escape from Westville Correctional Facility as missing inmate found inside prison
- Multi-tasking Meier: La Porte junior setter has added front row play to her court responsibilities
- 70-year-old man charged with torching cars at Michigan City apartment complex
- Franklinstein Horror Fest proves to be hot spot for 'weirdos' in Michigan City
- "More than I could imagine or ask for': Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in La Porte
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
Incrediblek said:
What an extraordinary trip. I agree that the church needs it’s youth if it wants to continue our faith.
-
Pat Hillyer said:Mr. stabosz has gone way overboard again with his outrages behavior by attacking the league of women voters, i hope people remember this behav…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.