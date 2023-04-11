top story
Young egg hunters flock to annual Michigan City Easter event in Washington Park
- With Cargill moving on, Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor to get first new operator in 44 years
- South Shore's Double Track project past halfway point, Michigan City train service resumes in June or July
- Park Board approves agreement with Michigan City Wolves Soccer Club as participation grows
- Michigan City man arrested for child porn a year after getting out of prison gets another 15 years
- Food Bank and HealthLinc distribute hams and more for 300 Easter dinners in Michigan City
- New residential development opens on shore of Fish Trap Lake in La Porte
- Ordinance to make Michigan City landlords meet minimum property standards draws flak and praise
- Celebrated chef plans nonprofit culinary school to help tap La Porte's potential
- Heated debate after AG tells La Porte County commissioners to comply with prosecutor's request for emails
- Indiana Supreme Court will not hear La Porte County Auditor's appeal of defamation suit
