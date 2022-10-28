College volleyball has been in Diana Fields' sights for several years.
Friday, the 5-foot-9 Marquette Catholic senior officially realized that vision as she signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball for the University of St. Francis (Ill.).
“I’m so excited because I’ve been working at this since I was in sixth grade," Fields said. "As soon as I stepped on campus at St. Francis, I knew it was the place for me. I’m very thankful to my coaches and family for their support in arriving at this day."
Over her impressive four-year tenure with the Blazers, Fields accumulated 149 aces, 325 kills, 384 digs, and 92 blocks. No Blazer logged more sets played this season than Fields’ 96, and her 57 aces were third-most. Fields was a four-year starter for Marquette Catholic, which advanced to a regional championship this past month for the first time in 10 years. Across her four years, the Blazers won 83 matches and finished no worse than sectional runner-up.
"Diana cares very deeply that things are done right, and makes sure she does everything in her power to ensure that they are carried out correctly," Marquette Catholic head coach Colleen Lane said. "I’m so happy to see her continuing her volleyball career at St. Francis. They are very lucky to have her, and I’m really looking forward to hearing about her success there."
University of St. Francis (Ill.), a historically-strong NAIA program located in Joliet, is closing in on its 16th season of 20 wins or more under head coach Cara Currier. The Saints compete in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Fields, who projects to graduate cum laude next June, possesses a 3.143 cumulative grade-point average. She intends to study nursing.
-- Brad Collignon contributed to this story.
