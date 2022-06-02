Fish license-free in Florida for two weekends in June

For all of those avid anglers, these next two weekends are the time to get out the fishing poles and hit the water.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recently announced in a press release that it is giving Florida residents and those visiting a chance to fish license-free for two weekends this month.
It kicks off this weekend, as folks around the state can fish in saltwater license-free. Additionally, June 11-12, anglers will have the chance to fish in freshwater license-free, according to the press release. While the necessities for fishing licenses are being waived during these two weekends, the regulations for seasons and bag and size limits are still in affect.
According to the press release, the saltwater license exemption will also pertain to any other recreational activity done in this type of water such as crabbing, lobstering, scalloping, etc. This is by boat or fishing on land.
Furthermore, a permit for snook or spiny lobster is also not required this weekend in saltwater, but make sure to check recreational regulations consistently, according to the release.
By doing the license-free fishing days, it gives someone brand new to fishing a chance to try it for the first time. According to the press release, on the flip side, for a person more experienced with fishing, it gives him or her an opportunity to show a relative or friend a new hobby.
You can head to MyFWC.com/Fishing to learn more information about fishing in the state of Florida.
