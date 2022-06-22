Sharing the court with many of Indiana’s top underclass players was an eye-opening experience for South Central’s Olivia Marks, and the senior-to be enjoyed every minute of it.
“It shows how much better the players are out there,” Marks said between games at the Indiana Wesleyan Team Camp on Wednesday. “I played with a girl going to Butler (Karsyn Norman), and it changed how I see everything. Her passing was amazing. It made me look good. I just had to finish my layups.”
Marks also was on the same scrimmage team as fellow Porter County Conference standout Ally Capouch of Kouts at the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Indiana High School Athletic Association event held last Friday at Brownsburg High School.
“It was really an exciting experience to be with all the different really good players from around anywhere,” Marks said. “I was happy to be invited. It was fun to be on the same team with Ally. Before the games, during warmups, we were able to gel as a team, so come game time, we were pretty much all together. We knew what to look for, what everyone was going to do, where to pass the ball. I think I did pretty well. I felt pretty confident toward the end, with how much I was scoring.”
Satellites coach Ben Anderson took in a couple hours of the event on his way to Bloomington and liked what he saw of his top returning player.
“Liv looked really good,” he said. “She held her own. She definitely belonged.
More of a post player with the Satellites, Marks projects as more of a wing as her game translates to college, and Anderson thinks she’ll make that transition smoothly.
“On our team, she’s going to do a little of everything,” Anderson said. “It’s nice that we run a lot of motion. They all can be anywhere and everywhere on the floor. In college, she’s going to be more of a guard, and she has good experience at that position, too. You just look at her dynamic, her ability to play different roles – the three, four, five, if she needs to. She can be the one. She can handle it, knock down the 15-footer, knock down the 20-footer, she can sit in the post. Just in general, it’s her work ethic, her adaptability. She’s done it since her freshman year.”
