Four Michigan City Pop Warner football teams will play for state championships Saturday after winning playoff games last weekend.
6U Division 3 Playoff
Southlake 27, Michigan City 1 (Williams) 26: Major Mitchell and Dracen Keaton had two touchdowns and 100 yards rushing.
The team had nine first-year players in Carter Banks, Caleb Williams, Henry Engel, Gaige Ganschow, Cooper Lyles, CJ Hubbard, Kaysen Jeanes, Danny Dodge and Bo Miller, and really improved throughout the season.
6U Division 2 Playoff
Michigan City 2 (Bruner) 31, Hanover 0: Isiah Bruner led the Pack with a five- touchdown performance.
Jeremy Simmons established the defense with two sacks and Willie Crump had a strip near the end of the game that turned into a touchdown. Kendrick Richard, Jayceon McMillon and Amari Jones all were defensive stars.
Michigan City will face Southlake at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Ames Field in the D-2 state championship.
7U Division 2 Playoff
Michigan City 1 (Kohler) 25, Portage 13: The Wolves defense, led by Brogan Kohler, Jayce Nixon, Brady McLean and Eli Schuman, contained previously-unbeaten Portage’s offense with Nixon (two), Brady Edinger and Kohler providing the scoring behind strong line play. City will face the Gary Steelers at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Ames Field for the Division 2 state title.
7U Division 3 Playoff
Michigan City (2 Thibideau) 33, Northlake 0: The Wolves defense put up the shutout to move on to the state championship against La Porte No. 2 at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Ames Field.
8U Division 3 Playoff
Michigan City 19, Griffith 0: Robert Cabanaw’s 93 yards rushing and two scores led the Wolves into the division state championship. Desean Marshall added a TD and 74 yards on the ground. MC will face Valparaiso at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Chesterton for the state title.
• Division 2 playoff teams have a chance to move on to the regional, which will be against the state champion from Illinois.
