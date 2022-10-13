Grand opening of Horses Without Humans Rescue Tack Shop

BELL — Horses Without Humans Rescue organization will have a grand opening of its Resale Tack Shop on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Rock Bluff Ranch, 6191 N. U.S. Highway 129 in Bell.
The shop will offer a wide variety of items, including English and Western saddles, bridles, halters, lead ropes, bits, saddle pads, horse blankets, coolers and other tack. There will also be a selection of riding apparel.
“Many of our rescue volunteers shop here first because they know they can get quality items at an affordable price,” Yvonne Barteau, founder and director of Horses Without Humans, said. “All sale items were donated, and prices are at a bargain rate. Everything will be well organized for shoppers so desired items can easily be found.”
All proceeds from the tack sale will go to supporting the care, food, veterinary and farrier costs of horses in need at Horses Without Humans Rescue (HWH) in Bell.
“Horses without Humans is devoted to rehabilitating and retraining unwanted and at-risk equines with the goal of finding them suitable life-long adoptive homes,” Barteau said. “Professional assessment, medical care, basic groundwork, and the foundations of dressage are provided for all adoptable HWH horses, thereby giving them balance, understanding, and an exceptional advantage for all equine disciplines.”
Currently, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit has over 50 horses in its care.
People are encouraged to donate new or used bridles, saddles, blankets, tack boxes, outgrown boots, breeches, jackets, spurs, helmets, other equine items, and basically anything English or Western for the horse, rider and barn. Horse-themed household goods and horse-related models or knick-knacks are also welcome. All items are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law and can be dropped off at the Horses Without Humans office at 6191 N. U.S. Highway 129 in Bell.
For more information about the tack shop, to volunteer with Horses Without Humans or to request a speaker, contact Janet Herzberg at 386-935-3902 or HWH.adm.assist@gmail.com.
For more information about Horses Without Humans Rescue, please go online to https://www.horseswithouthumans rescue.org and join our Facebook group at https://www. facebook.com/horses withouthumans/.
