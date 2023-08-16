LA PORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte is continuing to push forward in its mission of empowering La Porte County residents to live healthy and well, and its vision to be among Indiana’s top 10 healthiest communities by 2030.
“We do the margin of excellence. That’s what we would like to be known for,” HFL CEO Maria Fruth said at the La Porte Rotary meeting on Monday.
Out of 92 counties in Indiana, Fruth said La Porte County had been ranked 91 in healthy behaviors.
“We have come up quite a bit. We are around 76 the last time I looked, but there’s a tremendous amount of work to do to get in the top counties in health and wellness – especially behaviors,” she said.
The foundation was established March 1, 2016, and funded from the proceeds of the sale of IU Health La Porte Hospital.
HFL promotes health and wellness by focusing on three areas: strategic and thought leadership, grantmaking, and capacity building and continuous learning.
“We’re very focused on our values of excellence, innovative and visionary thought leadership, collaboration, commitment and compassion,” Fruth said.
Since 2017, the HFL has invested close to $40 million into the community through grants, scholarships and its conference and learning center.
HFL’s grants support the foundation’s strategic priorities: healthy living, healthy children, healthy minds, healthy partners and healthy La Porte.
Initiatives spun out of these priorities are Partners for Healthier Babies, HEAL (Healthy Eating Active Living), Partners in Prevention, the Housing Initiative, Capacity Building, Ten2030, and the conference and learning center
“We do not do programs. That’s what we count on [from] the organizations of the community. We’re a grantmaking organization, but we do bring all the powers that be, all the organizations, around the table to solve problems,” Fruth said.
Once they get to the stage where they have a road map, the organizations keep going. “We joke and say they keep on trucking because our function is just to convey to everyone and find a solution,” Fruth said.
Under their Healthy Partners priority, they have worked on an initiative of capacity building. Fruth said they provide all the tools around the toolbelt to an organization’s director.
“So they can be an incredibly effective, efficient and valuable organization,” Fruth said.
Some not-for-profits in the community, Fruth said, are small and do not even have a director. “Those are very small organizations with very small budgets, and they need the support to be able to do what they are doing.
“We have been doing an enormous amount of instruction and learning,” she added.
Fruth said they selected 14 organizations and gave them one year of technical assistance from Network for Good’s Jumpstart program. “The stories that are coming out of there are incredible,” Fruth said.
One success story she cited was Interfaith Community PADS in Michigan City. “We had given him the software. We had given him a $25,000 grant to finish the remodel of the homeless shelter. Through the Jumpstart and the guidance he received, he has been able to fundraise $52,000 from the $25,000 we gave him.”
One of the priorities, healthy La Porte, centers on what Fruth calls the gray area. Grants in this area do not go above $25,000.
“A lot of our organizations don’t fit neatly in one of those areas,” Fruth said.
An example would be La Porte’s Arts in the Park summer concert series. “Why is it important to support bringing those kinds of programs to the community? It is part of health and wellness,” Fruth said.
Partners for Healthier Babies has involved bringing various organizations around the table to address the issue of infant mortality. Out of that initiative, a Fatal Infant Mortality Review (FIMR) Team was created, as well as Safe Sleep Campaign and distributions of cribs and sleep sacks.
The county averages about 11 deaths in children age 0-1 year old a year. But in 2021 there were none relating to unsafe sleep.
“We have done an incredible job. It takes a whole village – all those partners are implementing,” Fruth said.
When Seconds Count is an initiative that focuses on AEDs and CPR training “We have awarded 206 AEDs. The fire department trains a lot of people in the community through a grant that we give them,” Fruth said.
Through that grant, 2,109 people have also been trained in CPR. “It’s an investment on our part of close to half a million dollars and will continue to be a big influence on what we’re trying to do for health-related preventive efforts,” she said.
Last year the HFL partnered with the city of La Porte to engage in a Housing Initiative. The first phase involved a study; the second phase was a charrette with the Notre Dame School of Architecture, results of which will be refined into a final report.
“They are still working on some of the details. It should be out to the community sometime mid-fall. That gives us a plan. It’s just a plan. It doesn’t mean that we have to do everything they are suggesting,” Fruth said.
The HFL’s first gift to the community, Ten2030, was the gift of data found at www.ten2030.org.
“It improves every single week because we get new indicators. Organizations just love to be able to have access to this,” Fruth said.
La Porte County Public Library Director Fonda Owens encouraged use of the site.
“They really have done an excellent job at putting together a real picture of La Porte. The numbers really do tell you things that you think you may know and there’s some surprises there too. Everything is there, and it’s like a miracle,” Owens said.
The HFL’s Conference & Learning Center opened in 2021. “It’s open and free to the community organizations, not-for-profits, governments,” Fruth said.
“The priority is our not-for-profits in the community that need space for education, conferences and just learning.”
State agencies, added Fruth, have also made use of the facility. “They bring a lot of meetings into that building because we’re so close to the Toll Road. Especially when they need to bring people from other areas, we’re centrally located.”
Fruth recently informed HFL’s board of her intention to retire in the coming months. “We have had a plan of action for the day that I needed to exit, for two or three years now, in detail.
“It has been an incredible ride, an incredible opportunity. I couldn’t say thank you enough to the board that selected me. This is like the culmination of an amazing dream career.”
