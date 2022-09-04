Boys Cross Country
Harrison Invitational: La Porte posted a score of 168 to place sixth behind Jay Pillai (15th) and Brayden Sobecki (16th). Stephen Klimczak (27th), Preston Peterson (42nd) and Liam Lilly (68th) completed the Slicers' top five. New Prairie finished 17th among 26 teams with a score of 463. Logan Thibodeau (40th, 17:29) was the top Cougars runner. Also scoring were Evan Wiesmann (82nd, 18:33), Eli Mougin (112th, 19:43), Jake Phillips (113th, 19:43) and Lucas Pavlick (119th, 19:48). Myles Aerts led the NP JV, running 19:57 (56th).
Girls Cross Country
Harrison Invitational: New Prairie's Lillian Zelasko took the individual title in a personal-best of 18:10 and La Porte's Brenna Sobecki placed third. La Porte took seventh place with 226 points. Faith Spain followed in 24th with Tatum Bumgardner 32nd and Natalie Poston 43rd. Megan Lambert (131st) rounded out the Slicers' scoring. Audrey Henning (22:05) was NP's second rounder, followed by a tight pack of Megan Lanchsweerdt (23:17), Elaine Zelasko (23:17) and Emma True (23:21). Maggie Kieszkowski also timed 23:21.
Girls Soccer
Concord Invite: New Prairie lost 9-0 to Westview in its second game, giving up seven goals in the first half. The Cougars fell to the host Minutemen 6-1 in their opener, trailing 4-0 at the break. Claudia Ruiz scored for NP, marking the first time it has made a goal versus Concord. Sylvee Onnink was named player of the game.
"When you go into a day like (this), you set goals and try to meet them, and the Cougars not only meet their goals but superseded them," coach Kasey Doorn said. "I am very proud of this team and how they performed."
Girls Golf
Northern Indiana Conference tournament: Led by runner-up Jayden Flagg (80), New Prairie finished fourth at 369, the program's best showing as a member of the NIC. Jaiden Winters (83) placed sixth. Hannah Kole and Jenna Bauman posted 103s and Macaria Tierney carded a 105. Penn was team champion with a 326 behind Delaney Wade (70). "The ladies have worked extremely hard to get to top half of the tough NIC conference," coach Bruce Watson said. "Shooting the 369 is really a remarkable feat at the conference meet where the pressure is intense. This team is setting the stage for a new era in New Prairie ladies golf. I am really pleased to be a part of that process."
