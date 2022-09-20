Prep Football
Associated Press Rankings: New Prairie (5-0) moved from a tie for fifth to sixth in this week's Class 4A state poll, following New Palestine, Indianapolis Roncalli, Mooresville, NorthWood and East Central. Crown Point entered the 6A top 10 at No. 9. Merrillville and Valparaiso are third and fifth, respectively, in 5A. Andrean is third in 2A, as is North Judson in A. Hobart (4A) and Calumet (3A) received votes.
Boys Tennis
South Bend St. Joseph 5, La Porte 0
Michigan City 5, Highland 0
Marquette 5, Bishop Noll 0: Jason Kobe, Gary Lewis and Oliver Estes swept singles matches as the Blazers blanked the Warriors. Lewis and Estes won 6-0, 6-0, while Kobe took one singles, 6-2, 6-1. Noll defaulted both doubles spots.
Girls Soccer
Kouts 10, Marquette 0: Sydney Burroughs made 17 saves for the Blazers.
