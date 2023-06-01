Coaching
Changes at SC: South Central boys basketball coach Eric Speer and baseball coach Zach Coulter have resigned their positions. Coulter took over in 2020, coaching for three years after COVID cancelled what would have been his opening season. The Satellites advanced to the Class A semistate in 2022, when they also won the program's first Porter County Conference tournament. SC shared the PCC round-robin title this season and reached the tournament final. It lost in the 2A sectional to eventual champion Hebron.
Speer coached two seasons at South Central, logging a record of 9-36.
Boys Track
State participants: Several La Porte County athletes will compete in Friday's state finals meet at Indiana University. The list, with seedings listed, includes: Jeremiah Clanton, Michigan City (200, 27th); Tayshaun Williams, La Porte (29th, 200); La Porte's 400 relay (Williams, Caleb McNeal, Kamden Henriott, Marcus Smith, 17th); La Porte's 1,600 relay (Willie Clay, Liam Lilly, Landyn Hunt, Williams, 25th); Javion Ballin, Westville (high jump, 20th); and Henriott, La Porte (long jump, 19th). Field events begin at 2 p.m., with the 3,200 relay at 3:15, trials at 4 and finals at 5:15. Tickets are $15 per person. Children age 24 months and younger admitted free. All tickets will be digital through mobile phones and may be purchased through GoFan.co using the following link. Present your phone purchase at the gate for admission. All competition will be streamed live at IHSAAtv.org via pay-per-view for $15 per day.
Running
St. Stan’s 5K: St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, with support from The Town of Trail Creek, will hold its 11th Annual 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Nelson Park.
Race proceeds will fund repairs to St. Stanislaus Church.
Race entry forms are available at the school, Robert Tylisz Appliance and local fitness centers. Online registration is also available at RunSignUp.com by entering “Trail Creek.”
Entry fee is $25 for adults and $20 for children 13 & under up.
Baseball
Regional schedule: Times and sites have been set for Saturday’s regionals. La Porte will host Penn in Class 4A at 3 p.m. New Prairie will play Andrean at 10 a.m. at Plymouth in Class 3A. Marquette meets Morgan Township at 11 a.m. at Griffith in Class A.
La Porte is encouraging fans to purchase tickets ahead of time at: https://goslicers.com/2023/05/30/baseball -regional-information/.
Tickets can be purchased with cash at the gate. There will not be a credit card reader, but there will be a QR code option. A ticket will also gain admission to the Valparaiso-Lake Central game at 11 a.m.
Basketball
LTG Camp: Jarrod Jones’ LTG (Love the Game) Camp is returning to Michigan City. The free camp, open to kids between the ages of 9 and 17, will run from 4:30-7 p.m. on June 12-13 at Michigan City High School. Roughly half of the 150 slots have been filled. To register, go to: www.ltglovethegame.com
Golf
La Porte Boosters outing: The La Porte Slicers Athletics Booster Club outing will be June 9 at Beechwood. Cost is $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome. Registrations will be taken from 8-9 a.m., followed by a shotgun start.
To register in advance or for more information, contact Ed Gilliland at edgilliland4@gmail.com. Proceeds will help offset costs of patches for letter winner jackets and Hubner Hall of Fame awards. A breakfast sandwich will be provided at registration and lunch will be held after golf.
