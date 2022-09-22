Girls Soccer
Michigan City 5, Merrillville 0: Sofia Piazzisi, Mel Ramirez, Ashley McKinney, Madelyn Shinn and Makenna Nowatzke all scored for the Wolves, with Shinn and Bella Garcia picking up assists in the Duneland Conference win.
New Prairie 3, South Bend Riley 2 (OT): Catelyn Naragon scored on a free kick in extra time as the Cougars nipped the Wildcats in the Northern Indiana Conference match. Claudia Ruiz notched NP’s other two goals. Brynn Smith made two late saves to preserve the victory.
Griffith 9, Marquette 0: Sydney Burroughs made 16 saves for the Blazers, while Grace Lindsey recorded both shots on goal.
Boys Tennis
New Prairie 3, Wheeler 2: James Henning and Trent Sample picked up singles victories at one and two, and Walker Setmayer teamed with Max Middlebrook to take two doubles as the Cougars edged the Bearcats. Griffin Long, Colin Compton and Vincent Milner were JV winners.
Andrean 4, Marquette 1: Jason Kobe and Gary Lewis teamed for 6-2, 6-2 victory at one doubles to register the Blazers’ sole point. Jacob Kelly competed well in a 6-4, 6-4 loss at three singles.
La Porte 4, LaLumiere 1
