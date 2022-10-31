La PORTE — Just before Halloween, law enforcement personnel across La Porte County verified that all registered sex offenders were living where they were supposed to be as part of an effort to keep kids safe on Halloween.
On Oct. 27, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office coordinated a county-wide compliance check of all sexually violent predators and offenders against children.
Operation Trick-Or-Treat was a multi-law enforcement agency operation with deputies from the Sheriff’s Office; personnel from the La Porte, Kingsford Heights and Michigan City police departments; Michigan City Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST); La Porte County Drug Task Force; Indiana Department of Correction parole agents; Indiana State Police; U.S. Marshals Service; and La Porte County Adult Probation participating in the compliance check.
All 121 of the classified and registered sexually violent predators and offenders against children were targeted because of upcoming trick-or-treat activities.
During the operation, one offender, who had a previous criminal warrant issued for his arrest, was located, arrested and jailed for failing to register as a sex offender.
Also as a result of the operation, one of the offenders is being investigated for a possible offense related to the Sex and Violent Offender Registry.
“The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office does an exceptional job of insuring that sex offenders reside where they have registered their home addresses,” Sheriff John Boyd said.
“It is crucial that citizens visit our website to educate themselves about sex offenders in their communities and to know where they live.”
Boyd urged the public to get acquainted with and use the registry.
“A unique feature to this OffenderWatch system is the ability to enter an address of a neighborhood that you plan on visiting, before heading out for trick-or-treating, and determining the addresses that you should avoid.
“The public is encouraged to be proactive and utilize this free tool to help keep your children and family safer.”
The Sheriff’s Office, as do all 92 of Indiana’s sheriffs offices, utilizes the OffenderWatch Sex Offender Management System to manage and monitor the whereabouts of convicted sex offenders. The site can be accessed through the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office website at www.laportecountysheriff.com.
Once at the website, information about specific offenders can be obtained by entering the offender’s name or searching for potential offenders within a specified radius of any address of interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.