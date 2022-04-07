Dear Editor:
I see that one of the people running for Chiefland City Commission Seat 4 has an idea that I am opposed to, and I think you should be as well. When asked what should be done to put Chiefland on firmer financial footing, he answered he wants to “increase the tax base by building more housing developments and businesses that can increase the cities’ income to avoid excessive tax increases on our citizens.” Having lived and worked in four counties in Florida and retired from a municipal utility company, I can attest that this is not the entire picture.
More housing means more tax dollars. But it also means more services will be needed. More police, fire and recuse, water, sewer, roads and repair, city employees and possibly teachers. The new tax base will not pay for all of this, so guess what happens a few years down the road? Your taxes go up. Not only will city taxes go up, the county taxes could be affected as well.
There are other ways for Chiefland to increase their revenue. As the candidate suggested, the utility I worked for increased their water plant capacity through government grants etc. and branched outside city limits selling water to residents and businesses who wanted it via via vote. That project may or may not require annexation depending how the city approaches it.
Many of us don’t like the traffic we have here in town now, and the new toll road coming is going to add even more. So, I, for one, don’t want to see housing developments adding to it. I have no vested interest in either candidate, as I don’t live in the city limits and can’t vote.
Signed,
Gary W. Williams
