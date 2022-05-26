BRONSON - A number of topics were addressed at the latest Levy County Commission meeting that took place at the Levy County Courthouse on May 17. One of those items discussed was the Resilient Florida Program.
During the first public comment portion of the meeting, Lorna Radcliff, who is a project manager with the Suwannee River Water Management District, talked a little bit about the program and how it factors into Levy County and areas around it.
Radcliff said meetings have been ongoing over the last month between the water management and the emergency management staffs in Levy, Dixie, Jefferson and Taylor County as well as with the University of Florida. These meetings have pertained to the "benefits of a regional approach" to the program.
"The grant program is a result of Florida Statue 380.93, where the Department of Environmental Protection has a statewide requirement for each costal county to have by December 1 of 2022, the fiscal year of 2022-2023, statewide flooding and sea level rise resilience plan from each county," Radcliff said.
The DEP is assisting the counties in putting together the plans by supplying funds. Radcliff said the water management district and UF are also wanting to provide backing to the counties, as well.
"We're proposing that you guys work together regionally," she said while speaking to the commissioners.
Radcliff said Dixie County applied for the grant program in 2021, but applications are open again for submission. The dates are May 1 through June 22.
Zero funds are needed from Levy County if it choses to also opt into the grant program. But Radcliff said there are a few items that will still have to be provided.
"A list of your critical infrastructure is needed," she said. "A list of critical habitat, like state (and) federal resources. Anything unique that Levy County wants included in the plan. And then a letter of support from your board is needed."
Radcliff said this regional collaboration plan, if awarded by the DEP, will be drafted in partnership with Dixie County, since it received an award in 2021. The county will amend its award and grow while working with UF to create that regional approach.
Additionally, Radcliff also said that this would be a "county-wide costal plan" instead of just in the areas within the Suwannee River district.
