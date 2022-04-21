161 years ago
1861 May 13 – A meeting of the County Commissioners was held to count the votes of an election on May 6 to select the site of the county courthouse. This election was the result of a heated controversy among the citizens of the county as to what was the most logical place to build it. In the election, three sites were considered with the votes being divided thus: Levyville – 82; Number Four – 80; and Bronson Depo – 48.
145 years ago
1880 August 18 – The following oath of declaration of intention to become a citizen was recorded by Clerk of Court, J.M. Barco: I, Alexander McLeod, file this oath as my bona fide intention to become a citizen of the United States and renounce forever all allegiance to any foreign prince, potentate, state of sovereignty and particularly to her Majesty, Victoria, Queen of Great Britain and Ireland, of which I was a subject.
109 years ago
1913 May 05 – The contract for the bridge across the Big Waccasassa on the Bronson to Judson road was awarded to Champion Bridge Company of Atlanta, GA. The agent was J.C. Quin. This bridge was the old iron bridge located at the old Ford.
– Levy County Historical Society, Inc.
