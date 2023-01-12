When Phil Mason took over as football coach at Michigan City in 2016, he inherited a program that had two winning seasons since 2001.
Seven years later, he leaves the Wolves with three Class 5A regional titles to embark on another reclamation project.
Mason was approved Thursday by the Griffith school board as its next football coach, looking to restore the Panthers to their past status as one of the area’s top teams.
“When I was at Andrean, Wheeler, (Hammond) Clark, it was the heartbeat of Region football,” Mason said. “When I was at Andrean, Griffith was always the game. Can we make it great again? Why not? They’re not that far off.”
While coaching the 59ers, Mason was part of an intense rivalry with the Panthers, then coached by Russ Radtke. Ben Geffert had a successful three-year stretch from 2016-18, Griffith’s only winning since Radtke left for New Prairie in 2012.
“It takes me back to Lake County,” Mason said. “It gets me closer to my family (Son) P.J. is going to help me. It’s a nice re-set.”
Mason will teach Strength and Conditioning at Griffith, the same position he held with Michigan City. His wife, Dee, is also being hired as the school’s Speech Pathologist.
“I understand Phil’s desire to be closer to his family, and I wish him all the best,” Michigan City Area Schools Associate Superintendent Wendel McCollum said. “We appreciate all he has done for football in Michigan City during his time with us. He took our program to three sectional and three regional championships, and he helped develop many of our players, who have now gone on to have success at the college level.”
Michigan City will be posting the opening Friday. A committee will be formed to review applications and interview candidates, with a target of the end of February school board meeting to make a final recommendation to the school board.
“Michigan City players and fans will have a lot of lasting memories thanks to Phil,” McCollum said. “Two games come to mind – including our sectional win over LaPorte and beating Valpo at regionals – which was one of the greatest wins in Michigan City history. We packed the stands with 4,000-plus fans at the semi-state game in New Palestine. That is the kind of excitement that Phil brought to our program.”
Michigan City slipped to 2-8 this season, but returns quarterback Tyler Bush and Division I running back Jaden Hart.
Griffith was 5-6 last season. It is a Class 3A school that plays in the Greater South Shore Conference.
