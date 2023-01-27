MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has named Carly Levandoski as its Ambassador of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022.
“I am honored,” Levandoski said. “Whether working as an ambassador or with a client, I remember the line from Mary Poppins, ‘In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun. You find the fun and-snap! — the job’s a game!’
"I try to make work fun and get satisfaction out of helping others.”
The award is given to an individual who has shown dedication to the mission of the Chamber by regularly attending events, connecting with members through emails, calls and in person meetings; and referring non-members for membership, according to Dan Hogan, Chamber membership director and staff liaison to the Ambassador Committee.
As an Ambassador, Levandoski helps to promote the role of the Chamber in the community by welcoming new members, encouraging current members to maximize their membership, and aiding in maintaining and increasing the retention rate of new and existing members through reinforcing Chamber benefits, Hogan said.
“We are happy to have Carly as an Ambassador. Carly has a passion for helping people. Whether she is assisting a client with the purchase of their first home, or ensuring members get the most out of their membership, Carly always is willing to go the extra mile to help when needed.”
With the award, Levandoski becomes a finalist for the 2022 Michigan City Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year joining fellow ambassadors of the quarter as finalists. The winner, as well as Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Community Impact of the Year and Young Professional of the Year, will be announced at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner on Feb. 17 at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa.
Outside of the Chamber, Levandoski is a real estate broker, licensed in Indiana and soon to be in Michigan; and a graduate of the 38th class of Leadership La Porte County. She enjoys volunteering and giving back as much as she can to her community, she said.
She enjoys time with family, landscaping, networking at local events and assisting others in real estate needs. Prior to becoming a licensed broker, she worked at a landscape company for more than four years as operations manager and said landscaping is one of her favorite things to do.
