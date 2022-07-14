New voting technology launched by Levy County to help voters with disabilities

As election season draws closer, Levy County has launched new voting technology that will help make the voting process for those with disabilities a little easier.
According to a press release from the Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office, for the first time ever, OmniBallot from Democracy Live will be available in the county during the upcoming Primary Election. This technology will allow those with disabilities to access their ballot, as well as mark and print, from home by way of computers or smart devices.
“Previously, voters who could not see, hold or mark a paper ballot could not vote by mail independently and privately,” Supervisor Tammy Jones said in the release. “This service is considered a more secure method of transmitting ballots to disabled voters who cannot vote at the polls on Election Day.”
The Florida Secretary of State has reviewed and certified OmniBallot, which, according to the release, has been used in more than 4,000 elections across 27 states going back to 2008. Furthermore, the software satisfies the guidelines set by the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, which are in turn, looked over by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
According to the release, to apply, voters can download a form on the Levy County Supervisor of Elections’ website at www.votelevy.gov. They can then return the form to the office either in person, by mail, fax, or by scanning it as an email attachment and sending the document to elections@votelevy.gov. Additionally, voters can also ask to do this over the phone. The number is 352-486-5163.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.