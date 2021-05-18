La PORTE — While the city of La Porte is no longer under a mask mandate, those who enter City Hall will still be required to wear masks.
The La Porte City Council, at Monday’s meeting, adopted La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody’s executive order that requires masks to be worn in City Hall through July 1.
“There is no mask mandate in the city of La Porte, but If you do come here (to City Hall) you will be required to wear a mask,” Dermody said.
City Hall will reopen to the public on June 1. Also beginning June 1, all attendance restrictions for city meetings will be lifted.
The executive order comes after the state legislature’s decision to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of Senate Enrolled Act 005 on May 10. The bill says any local or county health department order that is more restrictive than the governor’s statewide order must first be approved by county commissioners or a city council.
“It eliminated every local mask mandate in the state of Indiana issued by the health department. With that, it left all local entities to decide for themselves what is best,” Dermody said.
The mayor reiterated the city’s focus on “family first” and the need to protect departments, city employees and council members.
“When someone walks in this building, because we don’t know who has been vaccinated and who has not ... people should still be required to wear masks when they come in City Hall,” Dermody said.
He also noted that the public also voiced concern on masks being worn in City Hall.
“We had residents say how do we know employees are vaccinated or not?” Dermody said.
Council members also voiced support of the resolution.
“Personally, I think the city’s greatest asset isn’t the lake or the trails, it’s the people – the people that come into City Hall and every other department five to seven days a week,” Councilwoman Laura Konieczny said.
“For the short amount of pain, if you will, for lack of better words, to protect them and the city, I’m in support of this.”
Councilwoman Karyl Machek-Feikes pointed out the need for more people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“I just think that more people need to get vaccinated before the masks come off – and I really wish they would,” she said.
“It’s better to have (City Hall) open with wearing a mask than be closed like it has been,” added Councilman Roger Galloway.
Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun said the public is invited to continue to use City Hall’s new drive-thru and Invoice Cloud in order to make payments.
In related matters, City Attorney Nick Otis informed the board he will be working on language regarding council members attending meetings remotely.
Prior to COVID-19, Otis said, the council could only vote in person. During the pandemic, the state suspended those rules, allowing board members to vote via Zoom.
“Even after the emergency is over, from the governor, which is at the end of this month, you can pass a resolution – and this is where I’m asking for some guidance – that allows you to participate remotely and vote.
“In order to vote, you do have to appear by Zoom or by video so they can physically see you voting,” Otis said.
There is a limit of two virtual meetings and if members appear remotely, they will have to do a roll call vote.
“I think it has to be specific and careful because we’re representing the people of the community,” Dermody said.
“It still should be an in-person thing, but situations happen. It’s nice to have a backup,” added Councilman Tim Franke.
In other matters, Dermody noted that on Thursday, from 3 to 7 p.m., the city will hold a Pfizer vaccination clinic in partnership with Walgreens at the La Porte Civic Auditorium at 1001 Ridge St.
The vaccination clinic is for youth ages 12-18 who are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
Domino’s Pizza and Home Run Hot Dogs will be on hand with food for youth who receive vaccinations.
“We’re trying to get some music, we’re trying to make it a fun event,” Dermody said. “We’re calling it Our Shot Slicers ... as a part of Operation Vaccinate La Porte.”
