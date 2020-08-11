MICHIGAN CITY — A 68-year-old Michigan City woman was stabbed to death by her nephew, who is now charged with murder, late Sunday night in the Eastport neighborhood, according to police.
Michigan City Police said they were notified about 11 p.m. Aug. 9 when the La Porte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call about an unconscious woman in a home in the 300 block of North Ashland Avenue.
Shift 3 patrol officers found the woman suffering suspected stab and laceration wounds to her chest and neck. Emergency lifesaving measures were attempted, but proved unsuccessful and the victim succumbed to her injuries, police said.
She was identified as 68-year-old Doris Hull, who lived in the Ashland Avenue home.
The MCPD Detective Bureau investigated the stabbing and worked through the night processing the scene and interviewing witnesses before taking 30-year-old Alontae Pierre Hood of Chicago into custody, police said.
Detective Melissa Sopher and La Porte County Deputy Prosecutor Mark Roule present evidence to La Porte County Superior Court 1 Judge Michael Bergerson on Monday evening, and the judge found probable cause to charge Hood with murder.
He is being held at the La Porte County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond and was scheduled to have his initial court appearance Tuesday morning in Superior Court 1.
Assisting at the scene were La Porte County EMS and the La Porte County Coroner’s Office.
The MCPD “would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Doris Hull,” a statement from police said.
The department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Sopher at 219-874-3221, ext. 1049. The public can contact police via Facebook Messenger, through the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488, or via the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office and callers can remain anonymous.
