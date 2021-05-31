The colors are raised and then lowered to half-staff by members of Vietnam Veterans Inc. during La Porte’s Memorial Day service in Fox Park on Monday. Flags were directed to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon.
La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody was the speaker during service, saying, “Today, more than ever in our country, we must honor those veterans by focusing on the ideas that unite us rather than those that divide us.”
The colors are raised and then lowered to half-staff by members of Vietnam Veterans Inc. during La Porte’s Memorial Day service in Fox Park on Monday. Flags were directed to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
Wreaths were placed on crosses to represent all of the wars the United States took part in during the service.
Photos by Amanda Haverstick
Veterans and service members were recognized during the annual service, which was conducted virtually last year.
La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody was the speaker during service, saying, “Today, more than ever in our country, we must honor those veterans by focusing on the ideas that unite us rather than those that divide us.”
La PORTE — La Porte residents gathered at Fox Park on Memorial Day to pay tribute to those fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms that Americans enjoy.
Conducted by Hamon Gray American Legion Post 83 and Hubner-Swanson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1130, the annual service returned to its traditional site at Fox Park on Monday. Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual service was held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.