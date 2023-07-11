A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed at Franciscan Health Michigan City in 2019. The La Porte Fire Department will install the county's third box for safe surrendering of infants at its north side station.
File photo
Chuck Kohler with the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department shows how a mother relinquished her newborn using the Safe Haven Baby Box after a second baby was left inside the box in April 2018.
File photo
Coolspring Fire Chief Mick Pawlik shows the inside of the Safe Haven Baby Box at the volunteer fire department. Pawlik was the first to arrive when a newborn was left in the box in November 2017.
La PORTE — The La Porte Fire Department is planning to add a baby box, which allows a parent to surrender an infant anonymously, at its north side station.
The La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety, on July 6, approved Fire Chief Andy Snyder’s request to sign a grant the fire department had received from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security for the box.
