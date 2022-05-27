The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission has begun reconstruction of a mile of failing Yellow River banks in Starke County. Photo shows work on the 2021 phase of the project in Marshall County.
Photo provided / Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission
The mitigation of Yellow River erosion is a top priority for the commission to stop major sediment deposits being released into both the Yellow and Kankakee rivers. Photo shows Marshall County phase of the project after completion.
Photo provided / Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission
