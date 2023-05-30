Erin Argyilan, associate professor of geology at IU Northwest, will speak at an Indiana Green Drinks program Thursday on the rescue of Nathan Woessner, what has been learned since, and what people should know about living dunes and their hazards.
In the 10 years since a boy was rescued from a hole in Mt. Baldy, geologists have explored a new type of natural hazard in moving dunes known as “dune decomposition chimney.”
Photos provided / NWI Green Drinks
Erin Argyilan, associate professor of geology at IU Northwest, will speak at an Indiana Green Drinks program Thursday on the rescue of Nathan Woessner, what has been learned since, and what people should know about living dunes and their hazards.
MICHIGAN CITY — In 2013, Michigan City made headlines across the country and around the world over the miraculous rescue of a young boy at Mt. Baldy.
On Thursday, Erin Argyilan, geology professor at Indiana University Northwest, will discuss her views on the rescue of of Nathan Woessner, what has been learned in the 10 years since and what people should know about living dunes and their hazards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.