MICHIGAN CITY — In 2013, Michigan City made headlines across the country and around the world over the miraculous rescue of a young boy at Mt. Baldy.

On Thursday, Erin Argyilan, geology professor at Indiana University Northwest, will discuss her views on the rescue of of Nathan Woessner, what has been learned in the 10 years since and what people should know about living dunes and their hazards.

