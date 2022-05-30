ROLLING PRAIRIE — One juvenile was killed and four were injured after an off road vehicle driven by a 13-year-old crashed in Rolling Prairie Sunday night, according to information released by Indiana Conservation officers.
According to a statement from the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 9400 block of N. 500 E. in La Porte County for a serious off road vehicle accident with bodily injury.
