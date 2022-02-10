From left, Franciscan Health Michigan City vice president of Mission Integration Sister Petra Nielsen; SANE coordinator Lori Bridegroom; regional president of 1st Source Bank Matt Vessely; Franciscan Health MC president and CEO Dean Mazzoni and Franciscan Health Foundation director of development Debbie Tatum take part in the check ceremony.
MICHIGAN CITY — A $15,000 grant from the 1st Source Foundation will give Franciscan Health’s Centers of Hope the ability to care for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, while documenting evidence to help bring justice to tragic cases.
“With this generous grant from 1st Source we are able to meet our goal of purchasing and installing state-of-the-art Cortexflo equipment for both our Chesterton and Michigan City emergency departments, enhancing and improving existing sexual assault response and treatment services in Porter and La Porte counties,” said Debbie Tatum, Franciscan Health Foundation director of development.
