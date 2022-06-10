HAMMOND – The South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority has announced the 25th anniversary of the Just Around the Corner South Shore poster series.
This series had its first formal public announcement on June 10, 1997, and was coincident with the announcement of the publication of the book “Moonlight in Duneland,” a pictorial collection of the South Shore Line posters of the 1920s, photographs of the era and the history of the South Shore Line, in part illustrated by Mitch Markovitz.
