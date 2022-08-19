Franciscan Health Michigan City Volunteer Coordinator Audrey Goress and 5-year-old Matteo Rizzo stand by backpacks filled with school supplies donated by hospital staff members. Matteo, grandson of Palliative Care Nurse Lynn Robbin, assisted in assembling the backpacks and donated his own candy to the effort.
Franciscan Health MC Vice President of Mission Integration Sister Petra Nielsen delivered more than 50 backpacks filled with school supplies to Stepping Stone Shelter for Women and the Sandcastle Shelter on Monday.
Franciscan Health Michigan City Volunteer Coordinator Audrey Goress and 5-year-old Matteo Rizzo stand by backpacks filled with school supplies donated by hospital staff members. Matteo, grandson of Palliative Care Nurse Lynn Robbin, assisted in assembling the backpacks and donated his own candy to the effort.
Photo provided / Franciscan Health
MICHIGAN CITY — Children served by the Sandcastle and Stepping Stone shelters in Michigan City received backpacks this week full of school supplies, an effort that was aided by a philanthropic 5-year-old.
Each gender-neutral backpack was filled with pencils, filler paper, pens, crayons, markers, a ruler, glue sticks, erasers, scissors, a pencil case and folders, all donated by Franciscan Health Michigan City staff members.
