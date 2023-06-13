MICHIGAN CITY — Seven decades after their high school years ended, members of one St. Mary’s High School graduating class are still meeting for reunions.

At Michigan City’s Sugar Bowl restaurant on June 10, members of the St. Mary’s [which later became Marquette] Class of 1953 got together for their 70th Reunion. Organized by Fred Pizarek and Charmaine Tompkins, the latter unable to attend, the former classmates met over lunch to catch up and reminisce about old times.

