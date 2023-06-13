Fred Pizarek leads members of the St. Mary’s High School Class of 1953 in grace before their meal during the 70th Class Reunion on June 10 at the Sugar Bowl restaurant in Michigan City. The school later became Marquette Catholic High School.
Members of the 1953 graduating class reminisce during the reunion, which they hold every five years, though many of the classmates still gather socially several times per week. Out of a class of 48, there are 18 left and 11 attended the reunion lunch.
Photo from The Michigan City News-Dispatch shows members of the class during their 25th Reunion in July 1978 at the Red Lantern Inn in Beverly Shores. The reunion was preceded by a memorial Mass at St. Mary’s Church. From left are Pizarek, Betty Bigda, Charmaine Tompkins and Paul Kelly.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
MICHIGAN CITY — Seven decades after their high school years ended, members of one St. Mary’s High School graduating class are still meeting for reunions.
At Michigan City’s Sugar Bowl restaurant on June 10, members of the St. Mary’s [which later became Marquette] Class of 1953 got together for their 70th Reunion. Organized by Fred Pizarek and Charmaine Tompkins, the latter unable to attend, the former classmates met over lunch to catch up and reminisce about old times.
