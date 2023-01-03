The driver of this 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, 19-year-old Jordan Michael Morrissey of Wyoming, Michigan, remains in the La Porte County Jail facing felony charges of OWI causing death and OWI causing serious bodily injury for causing a fatal accident Sunday on I-94, just east of Michigan City.
The crash left the driver and front-seat passenger of this 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with serious injuries, while a 73-year-old Lake Station woman in the back seat was killed after the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment.
Photos provided / Indiana State Police
MICHIGAN CITY – A 19-year-old Michigan man was driving at a high rate of speed while intoxicated when he caused a crash on I-94 Sunday morning that left a 73-year-old woman dead, according to Indiana State Police.
Jordan Michael Morrissey of Wyoming, Michigan, near Grand Rapids, remained in the La Porte County Jail on Tuesday facing charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, a Level 4 felony; OWI causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; and misdemeanor counts of OWI with endangerment and possession of marijuana, court records show.
