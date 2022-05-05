The Center for Creative Solutions recognized A.K. Smith Career Center students for their innovative projects and products, and academic performance. From left are Dick Bucher, construction teacher; Arminda Anguiano, school counselor; Delincia Smith, CTE director; students Cheyanne Moreau, Josiah Ross, Delaney Messer, Isoline Williams and Reyes Steppe; Pat Lain and Cindy Hedge of the CCS; Nina Reed, assistant principal; and Mary Koselke, culinary teacher.
The Center for Creative Solutions recognized A.K. Smith Career Center students for their innovative projects and products, and academic performance. From left are Dick Bucher, construction teacher; Arminda Anguiano, school counselor; Delincia Smith, CTE director; students Cheyanne Moreau, Josiah Ross, Delaney Messer, Isoline Williams and Reyes Steppe; Pat Lain and Cindy Hedge of the CCS; Nina Reed, assistant principal; and Mary Koselke, culinary teacher.
Photos provided / Center for Creative Solutions
Simara Jenkins of Michigan City High School, a Student Innovation Award winner, speaks with Lain, board president of the CCS.
Danielle Burgess, an MCHS student, was a Tej Ram Gupta Scholarship winner.
MICHIGAN CITY — Northwest Indiana’s World Creativity and Innovation Week kicked off at the A.K. Smith Career Center in Michigan City last week as the Center for Creative Solutions recognized seven students for innovative projects and products, academic performance and “can do” attitudes.
Tej Ram Gupta scholarships went to Danielle Burgess, Delaney Messer and Cheyanne Moreau, seniors at the Smith Center. The scholarships are funded by the B. R. Foundation, through Dr. Rakish and Bina Gupta of Michigan City, in conjunction with the Center for Creative Solutions. The scholarships are named after Mrs. Gupta’s father, Tej Ram Gupta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.