MICHIGAN CITY — Northwest Indiana’s World Creativity and Innovation Week kicked off at the A.K. Smith Career Center in Michigan City last week as the Center for Creative Solutions recognized seven students for innovative projects and products, academic performance and “can do” attitudes.

Tej Ram Gupta scholarships went to Danielle Burgess, Delaney Messer and Cheyanne Moreau, seniors at the Smith Center. The scholarships are funded by the B. R. Foundation, through Dr. Rakish and Bina Gupta of Michigan City, in conjunction with the Center for Creative Solutions. The scholarships are named after Mrs. Gupta’s father, Tej Ram Gupta.

