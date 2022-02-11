Aleigha Kellogg, a student at the A.K. Smith Career Center, works with students at Knapp Elementary School in Michigan City, part of a program to get Education Professions students real-life classroom experience.
The program places high school juniors and seniors, including Jasmin Chavarria, in elementary classrooms at Knapp for several hours a month, where they will get more actively involved as the semester progresses.
Ryley Zawada is among the A.K. Smith students helping in classes at Knapp, while others are taking part in the program at Edgewood Elementary. Program instructors hope to expand the program to other schools and grade levels in the future.
Photos provided / MCAS
A.K. Smith student A'Viona Nixon helps out in class as part of the program at Knapp. The Education Professions students will work to support teachers, and conclude the experience by teaching a lesson.
MICHIGAN CITY – Future teachers enrolled in the A.K. Smith Career Center's Education Professions program will soon be going back to elementary school, this time to gain some valuable lessons of a different type.
Through a partnership between La Porte County Career and Technical Education and Michigan City Area Schools, these juniors and seniors are now spending several hours each month in an elementary school classroom to get real-world experience.
