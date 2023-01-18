Patrick’s Grille presented Emmanuel Johnson, a Culinary Arts student at the A.K. Smith Career Center, with a check to help fund a trip to Walt Disney World. From left are chefs Marcelo Marino and Mary Koselke, Culinary Arts instructors; Johnson; Julie Krause, general manager of Patrick’s Grille; and Rick Bruggeman, executive chef at Patrick’s Grille.
MICHIGAN CITY — Representatives of Patrick’s Grille stopped by the A.K. Smith Career Center on Friday to present a check for $1,500 to Emmanuel Johnson, a student in the Culinary Arts program, who will use the funds to cover a trip to Walt Disney World later this year.
Johnson is one of nine students from the La Porte County Career and Technical Education Culinary Program who will be participating in the Cook Around the World Competition, which takes place in April in Orlando.
