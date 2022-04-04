Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan City man charged in crash into pond that left woman dead, child injured
- Crash leaves I-94 a parking lot from near Chesterton to Michigan City
- Chicago woman killed in crash on U.S. 20 near Chesterton; Michigan City man uninjured
- Woman dies, baby survives after being pulled from Pine Township pond following crash
- Michigan City assistant police chief, firefighter to be featured on 'Women in Leadership' show
- Two wounded in shooting on Michigan City's south side
- Michigan City Area Schools Board approves grant for classroom technology upgrades
- Michigan City schools to scrap uniform policy as parents, staff join students in disapproving
- Just chillin': Ferrell fans 11 as South Central blanks Wheeler in five-inning opener
- 'Maximizing her potential': Teana Austin to represent Michigan City in Miss Indiana Teen USA competition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
johnmilc@hotmail.com said:Very well said professor. This article needs to be distributed to all US news media and put out so every American has the ability to hear or read it.
-
callamargaretbailey said:Not former Christ Church— Christ Church is still operating out of 531 Washington St. with services every Sunday at 10am and Sunday School at 9am!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.