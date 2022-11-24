MICHIGAN CITY — A local church – and plenty of volunteers – handed out more than 600 hams to Michigan City residents on the eve of Thanksgiving during its 11th annual food drive.

Due to a bird flu creating a shortage of packaged turkeys, Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries-Michigan City had only 200 turkeys for its previous giveaway last week, Elder David McCray said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.