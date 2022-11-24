Hungry residents lined up in cars down Michigan Boulevard to receive hams, which were purchased thanks to grants from Geminus Corporation and the Unity Foundation of La Porte County, along with individual donations.
Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries-Michigan City volunteers unload and prepare to give out hams during the 11th annual food drive on Wednesday morning.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
A volunteer jots down a Michigan City resident's information in order to provide the right number of hams for Thanksgiving.
Thanks to Lang’s Old Fashioned Meat Market and Al’s Supermarkets, ACKM-MC had more than 600 hams to give for Thanksgiving dinners.
