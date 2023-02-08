Morning rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 35. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
After a year of renovations and getting the right licensing, a new restaurant, Cafe Farina, will have a soft opening Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. The restaurant will be at 825 Franklin St. in Michigan City's Uptown Arts District.
The new restaurant, according to Farina, will be open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m during the summer season, with the bar staying open till 10 p.m. Food will be served until 10 p.m. on weekends.
Restaurant manager Joe Farina, left, and realtor Michael Connor worked for over a year to get Cafe Farina into business. Farina’s wife, Yvonne, will serve as sommelier. Farina said that they plan to be community involved and have donated wine to the upcoming Ul-La-La Art, Wine and Food event at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
MICHIGAN CITY — The owner of a new Michigan City restaurant said he is ready to provide new job opportunities and a taste of a foreign land to residents and visitors of the Uptown Arts District.
Located at 825 Franklin St., the new Italian-American restaurant plans to bring a little slice of Italy to residents of Michigan City, starting with a soft opening for friends and family on Feb. 17, and another for city officials on Feb. 20. The restaurant will open to the public Feb. 22.
