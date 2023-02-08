MICHIGAN CITY — The owner of a new Michigan City restaurant said he is ready to provide new job opportunities and a taste of a foreign land to residents and visitors of the Uptown Arts District.

Located at 825 Franklin St., the new Italian-American restaurant plans to bring a little slice of Italy to residents of Michigan City, starting with a soft opening for friends and family on Feb. 17, and another for city officials on Feb. 20. The restaurant will open to the public Feb. 22.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.