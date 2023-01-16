MHS Executive Director Johanna Humbert gives a treat to one of the shelter dogs. Due to rising prices and people returning to full time work, she said more animals were surrendered and fewer adopted in 2022, leaving the shelter at full capacity all year.
A volunteer for MHS cuddles a friendly kitten. In addition to allowing volunteers to spend time with dogs, MHS offers Fetch Some Fun outings, in which people can spend time with a dog or cat, and give them the attention they need to be less stressed and more sociable.
Dogs at the MHS eagerly await treats or human contact. According to Humbert, taking dogs out in the Fetch Some Fun volunteer program leaves them happier and less stressed, helping them better adjust to kennel life and giving them a better chance of being adopted.
Zora, a one-year-old mixed breed, stayed at the Michiana Humane Society for about 9 months in 2022, until a Fetch Some Fun volunteer donated a DNA test, that helped shelter staff connect with a Rottweiler group, which found her a home in one day.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Humbert, left, checks in on some volunteers as they play with a camera-shy kitten.
A brave kitten checks on his older cat friends while they, in turn, observe him from behind their kennel door.
