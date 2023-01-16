MICHIGAN CITY — Last year was a tough one for many people, and also for many of the pets at a local shelter, which saw an influx of animals brought in, and a decline in people adopting them.

Michiana Humane Society Executive Director Johanna Humbert said 2022 was a rough year for various reasons, which included inflation and people returning to more full-time work after the pandemic.

