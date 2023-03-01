MICHIGAN CITY — Former Michigan City first lady Agnes Meer has announced her candidacy for the 3rd Ward seat on the Michigan City Common Council, saying she wants to invest in the city’s neighborhoods
“There are huge benefits to investing in our neighborhoods, and over time, this will promote stability and resilience in our community,” Meer said. “In addition to providing fiscal oversight for all the city’s finances, I believe it is important for a council member to advocate for their ward.
