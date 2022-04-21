Among the volunteers participating in mock interviews at the A.K. Smith Career Center’s 2022 Future Careers Expo on April 14 were, front to back, Dan Hogan of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce; Dina Gasaway of Winn Machine; and Stump Engibous of GAF Materials Corp.
Career Center students also took part in team-building activities during the Future Careers Expo. Other rotations included mock interviews and visits to exhibits to learn more about employment, higher education and apprenticeship opportunities.
Photos provided / MCAS
Roland Hunter of the Indiana Brotherhood of Electrical Workers speaks to students about IBEW apprenticeship and training programs.
Representatives of the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters speak with a student about apprenticeship opportunities.
Julie Krause, catering manager for Patrick's Grille, spoke with students from a variety of professions during the mock interviews.
