Runners and walkers cross the finish line in the fourth annual Bolt for the Heart Hallowrun 5K and 10K on Oct. 30 in Washington Park in Michigan City. The event raises money to equip squad cars across the county with AEDs.
Photos provided
La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd speaks to participants before the race in October, saying all LCSO vehicles “will be equipped with a lifesaving AED and ready to assist others during an emergency.”
La PORTE — The annual Bolt for the Heart 5K Run and 10K Walk/Run were again a huge success, and as a result, has allowed the organization to meet its goal of placing an automated external defibrillator in every La Porte County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bolt for the Heart, the organization thanks the cities of Michigan City and La Porte, Franciscan Health, the Play for Jake Foundation, ACME Communication, Horizon Bank and Peepers; and all the walkers and runners for making the fourth annual Bolt for the Heart on Oct. 29 a great success,” said Pierre Twer, Bolt for the Heart president.
