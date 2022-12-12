La PORTE — The annual Bolt for the Heart 5K Run and 10K Walk/Run were again a huge success, and as a result, has allowed the organization to meet its goal of placing an automated external defibrillator in every La Porte County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bolt for the Heart, the organization thanks the cities of Michigan City and La Porte, Franciscan Health, the Play for Jake Foundation, ACME Communication, Horizon Bank and Peepers; and all the walkers and runners for making the fourth annual Bolt for the Heart on Oct. 29 a great success,” said Pierre Twer, Bolt for the Heart president.

