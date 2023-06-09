Doug and Vicky (Coburn) Samuelson of Rolling Prairie are celebrating 40 years of marriage on Sunday, June 11. Doug is a security officer and Vicky is said to be the world’s best nanny to her grandchildren.
They have three children, Josh (Nikki) Samuelson of Zionsville, Indiana, Jenifer (James Weir) Samuelson of Berrien Springs, Michigan, and Jon (Quinn) Samuelson of La Porte; and five grandchildren.
