Steve Wozniak discussed the past, present and future of technology Sunday at the Sinai Forum at Blue Chip Casino, but his overarching message was, “Be confident in your ideas. … Don’t be afraid to go off in your own direction.”
Photo by Kelley Smith
Wozniak, left, also took part in a Q&A session with Rick Urschel, president and CEO of Urschel Laboratories, and Leslie Plesac, executive director of the Sinai Forum.
MICHIGAN CITY — One of the pioneers of the personal-computer revolution, Steve “The Woz” Wozniak, spent Sunday afternoon discussing the technology of the past, present and future before hundreds of listeners at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa.
Wozniak, an engineer and co-founder of Apple Inc., came to Michigan City as part of Purdue University Northwest’s 68th season of the Sinai Forum speaker series.
