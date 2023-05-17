Members of several area motorcycle clubs teamed up to wash vehicles on Saturday, May 13, at the former Karmart site in Michigan City. The second annual Wash for a Cause benefited the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Local and professional stunt riders also got to show off their riding skills at the event, which was hosted by Midnight Club Reapers chapters from Indiana, Ohio and Florida; the 219 Riderz; the 3D Ryderz Merrillville Chapter; and other motorcycle groups.
Midnight Club Reapers Indiana Chapter President Tim "Gear Head" Biggs, right, and Brandee "Twinkie" Wible, center, greet a young future rider. Biggs said the event was created last year when he had leftovers from purchasing a large amount of washing fluid and wanted to do something good for the community.
Photo provided / 219 Riderz
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Club members of all ages and their families were on hand for the event, and even some of the youngest helped to wash bikes for a donation to Make-A-Wish.
Photo provided / 219 Riderz
Riding wasn’t just for adults in attendance. Young bikers had a chance to show off their skills and learn some tips by riding around a course in the parking lot.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Visitors could also grab a hot meal from Citi Wingz or FMC BBQ and Soul Food Catering of Michigan City at the event, which also featured vendors of various motorcycle paraphernalia and clothing.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Supporting clubs came from several states and across the area, with a secondary goal of breaking negative stereotypes. Many of those on hand said club members have become like a second family to them.
MICHIGAN CITY — In the spirit of brotherhood and the dismantling of stereotypes, Michigan City area motorcycle clubs teamed up and washed vehicles on Saturday and gave bike enthusiasts a place to gather for a good cause.
At the site of the former Karmart store on May 13, riders showed off their motorcycles, tested their riding skills, and got their bikes and other vehicles washed at the second Wash for a Cause charity event.
