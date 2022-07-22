La PORTE — A member of the La Porte Community School Corporation Board is also part of a committee that will help create a set of educational priorities for the 2023 legislative session.
Jim Arnold, vice president of the local school board, has been appointed to the Legislative Committee of the Indiana School Boards Association to “help direct the development of the association’s advocacy agenda for 2023,” a statement from the ISBA said.
