Chesterton Feed & Garden Center, in partnership with Humane Indiana, hosted a Pet Photos with Santa event on Dec. 11, and a $10 fee per photo allowed a donation of $1,020 to help continue their efforts to protect pets and preserve wildlife. From left are Brian Fitzpatrick, CEO of Humane Indiana; Harriet Baron, Pet Department Manager of Chesterton Feed; Jane Powers Schiesser, community relations manager of Humane Indiana; Chuck Roth, owner of Chesterton Feed; and Nicole Harmon, volunteer at Humane Indiana.
MICHIGAN CITY — CLH, CPAs & Consultants has announced Senior Manager Kylee Fraze Norman is taking on a new role as Tax Department lead, overseeing tax software, including implementation and oversight of department protocol; coordinating staff development and training; developing internal processes; conducting tax research; and monitoring and communicating new legislation and regulations and how they apply to tax filings.
