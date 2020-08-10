MC Police investigating homicide
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred late Sunday evening, but are releasing few details. The MCPD released a statement saying a person of interest is in custody and no further information will be released until formal charges are filed. "This was an isolated incident and there are no community safety concerns," the statement said.
School supply giveaway at DCF offices
MICHIGAN CITY – The Indiana Department of Child Services and Geminus are hosting a Back-to-School event with free backpacks and school supplies for La Porte County residents with children returning to school from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. The drive-through event will be conducted at the DCS/FSSA parking lot at 1621 S. Woodland Ave. There will be a limit of two backpacks per vehicle, and the student or students must be present with the parent(s).
New Durham School Board to meet
WESTVILLE – The MSD of New Durham Township School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Westville Schools Media Center. The meeting will be conducted hybrid with board members in attendance and the public able to take part via Zoom. To join the meeting, email Linda Wiltfong at lwiltfong@westville.k12.in.us by noon Tuesday for instructions.
The agenda includes approval of work on front drains, approval of a crossing guard agreement, and purchase of technology cameras for classrooms
Police Civil Service meeting canceled
MICHIGAN CITY – The Police Civil Service Commission has canceled its regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday. The meeting will not be rescheduled. The next scheduled meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m.
Cash Bingo at Westville Legion
WESTVILLE – American Legion Post 21 will host a Cash Bingo on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. The $20 entry includes cards for all regular games, with special games sold separately. There is an 80% payout on regular games; a progressive jackpot for overall game, along with cookies and other special games. Food, snacks, and drinks are available, but no outside food or drinks can be brought. Players must be 18 or older to play. Seating will be limited to 86 persons at the post at 107 N. Flynn Rd. (U.S. 421) in Westville. Call 219-785-2923 for more information.
Public comment on draft MOVE NWI plan
PORTAGE – The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission will conduct a 21-day public comment period on the draft MOVE NWI, which will end Aug. 30. MOVE NWI is the federally required Congestion Management Process for Northwest Indiana. It is a performance-oriented, data-driven process to effectively manage traffic congestion, and requires adherence of certain future transportation projects before they can be included in planning and programming processes.
Comments may be submitted at https://bit.ly/2EZuWP3; by calling 219-763-6060; or by mail to NIRPC, 6100 Southport Rd., Portage, IN 46368. All comments received during the comment period will be compiled into a report, which will be made available to the public, and responded to.
Footlight seeking one-act plays
MICHIGAN CITY – The Play Selection committee of Footlight Players in Michigan City is looking for one-act plays, preferably by local playwrights. These should be suited for all audiences and have small casts (social distancing is needed). They would also like to stage a production which has limited set and costume needs.
Depending on the specifics of the material submitted, Footlight might offer it as a reader’s theater presentation. Submissions may be sent to Bobby Komendera, 521 Thurman Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360, or email to r.komendera@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.